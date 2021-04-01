Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.59 Million Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,773 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $933.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.75. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

