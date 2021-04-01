Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 177,577 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUY shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

