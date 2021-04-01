Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.68 Million Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.48% of Cass Information Systems worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 356,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.99. The company has a market cap of $666.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.82. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.13 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.