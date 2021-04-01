Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.80 Million Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.63% of Mercantile Bank worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $527.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

