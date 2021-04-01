Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of The Buckle worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Buckle by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Buckle by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BKE opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $43.11.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 56.07%.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $158,495.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $522,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $1,340,574. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

