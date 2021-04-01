Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,655 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,102,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,608,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after acquiring an additional 322,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

