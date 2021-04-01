Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $216,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $58.08 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.