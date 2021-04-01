Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Winmark worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Winmark by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Winmark by 163.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Winmark by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $198.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

