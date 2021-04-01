Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Allakos were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,460 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,767. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.72.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

