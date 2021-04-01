Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,047 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.29% of Ingles Markets worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 29.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 145.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

