Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,139 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 95,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $314,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $6,883,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $59.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $67.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

