Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 32,169 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.39% of Cowen worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cowen by 111.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 294,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cowen by 710.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 129,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cowen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $2,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $937.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

