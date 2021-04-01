Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 48,618 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,618 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBI. TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

