Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 6,806 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,982 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 276,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 166,147 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.60. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PB shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

