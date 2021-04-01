Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.72% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXE. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 46,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $109.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.45. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $115.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

