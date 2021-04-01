Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,453 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 71.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $541.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.