Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 17,985 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.22% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,031,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after buying an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,288,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,106,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $785.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

