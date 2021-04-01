Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,054 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 75.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

