Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 35,085 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.30% of OneSpan worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSPN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OneSpan by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in OneSpan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $24.50 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $989.58 million, a P/E ratio of 612.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

