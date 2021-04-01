Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,904 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of Horizon Bancorp worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,104,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 151,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,022,000 after acquiring an additional 106,048 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 164,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $254,508.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.14. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.