WeOwn 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $189,015.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, WeOwn has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $189,015.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeOwn using one of the exchanges listed above.

