West Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 376,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 11.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.80. 40,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

