West Financial Advisors LLC Invests $35.90 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 306,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,900,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 12.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.91. 21,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

