West Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $12.60 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 251,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.5% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44,749 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 75,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 310,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,974,098. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

