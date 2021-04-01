West Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $13.74 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,743,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $18,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $323.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,363,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $180.86 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

