West Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $8.27 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,271,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $215.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,777. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $104.82 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.61.

