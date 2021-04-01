West Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.34. 78,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,821. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

