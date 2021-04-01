West Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 376,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 11.7% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,231. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

