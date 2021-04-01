Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $62.78 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

