Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50. Approximately 259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The firm has a market cap of $79.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; personal, commercial, and mortgage loans; credit card services; and online and mobile banking services.

