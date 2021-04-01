Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $94.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $103.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after buying an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

