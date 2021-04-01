Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 147,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1,167.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,830. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $13.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

