Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Benchmark from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDC. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.72.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4,440.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

