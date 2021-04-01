Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.32

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 8811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

