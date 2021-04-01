WHALE (WHALE) Trading 35.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $181.36 million and $1.97 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE token can now be purchased for $34.62 or 0.00059162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00326013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00795331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028287 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

