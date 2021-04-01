Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 52-Week High at $225.52

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $225.52 and last traded at $224.35, with a volume of 15546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 6,497.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

