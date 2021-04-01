Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several analysts have commented on WLL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 94,425 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $600,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $4,770,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $2,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 320,010 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.