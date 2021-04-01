WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the February 28th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get WidePoint alerts:

Shares of WYY traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 4,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,816. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.94.

In other WidePoint news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WidePoint by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in WidePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 16.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 535.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 115,547 shares during the last quarter.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.