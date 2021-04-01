Williams-Sonoma (WSM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/24/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $158.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Williams-Sonoma reported fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat analysts’ expectations by 21.2% and 8.3%, and jumped 85.4% and 24.4% year over year, respectively. Comps grew 25.7% versus 24.4% growth in the fiscal third quarter and 7.6% year over year. In 2020, the company’s adjusted earnings & revenues grew 86.8% and 15% year over year, respectively. It is benefiting from higher penetration of the e-commerce business. Continuous enhancement of the e-commerce channel and optimization of supply chain are expected to drive growth. Notably, the company is optimistic about business strength and projects revenue acceleration toward $10 billion over the long term and operating margin expansion to 15% over the next five years. However, intense competition and higher shipping costs are concerns.”

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $158.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $132.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/17/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Williams-Sonoma is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Williams-Sonoma is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Williams-Sonoma is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

2/1/2021 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $179.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.11. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $185.35.

Get Williams-Sonoma Inc alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total value of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,792,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,829,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after buying an additional 202,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.