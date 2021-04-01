Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.05% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $285,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.53. 11,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,685. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $236.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.03 and its 200 day moving average is $210.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

