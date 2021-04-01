Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $228.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $236.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

