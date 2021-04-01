Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,120 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,079,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,021 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.06. 50,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.90 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

