Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage makes up about 5.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $18,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

