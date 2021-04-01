Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $13.21 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 4.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Nucor worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 83,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,144. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.75.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.18.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

