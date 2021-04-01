Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Has $26.12 Million Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up approximately 8.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Tapestry worth $26,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,922 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 675,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,986,000 after acquiring an additional 396,363 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $8,915,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NYSE:TPR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.83. 47,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,418. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $46.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

