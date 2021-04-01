Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,130 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for 5.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock worth $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 296,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,655,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.