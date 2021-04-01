WINk Achieves Market Cap of $170.73 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $170.73 million and $401.81 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded up 61.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00027889 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

