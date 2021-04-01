WINk (WIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.09 Billion

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 40.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $187.03 million and $1.09 billion worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WINk has traded 76.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030166 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.