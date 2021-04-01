Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $5.70. Winland shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 5,705 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

About Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX)

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

