Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Down 20.4% in March

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 70,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Winmark by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Winmark by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Winmark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $198.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

